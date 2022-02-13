RLI (NYSE:RLI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $98.33

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $98.33 and last traded at $99.14, with a volume of 3505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average is $107.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,775,000 after buying an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 81.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 301.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 348,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

