ROAD (ROAD) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $70,621.07 and $147,684.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.99 or 0.06811379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,247.01 or 0.99502533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00048792 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

