Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Trading 11.7% Higher

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS)’s stock price traded up 11.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96. 19,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 776% from the average session volume of 2,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload Logistics, Less-than-Truckload, and Ascent Global Logistics. The Truckload Logistics segment manages pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight.

