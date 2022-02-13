Robert W. Baird Lowers Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $28.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 109.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $13.34 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). Equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

