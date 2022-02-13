Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Position Boosted by Provenire Capital LLC

Provenire Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Roblox comprises about 2.6% of Provenire Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 130.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 235.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Roblox by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBLX opened at $66.81 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $34,212,998 in the last 90 days.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

