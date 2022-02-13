Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $120,000 Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 349.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PROG were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PROG by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

PRG stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

