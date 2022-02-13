Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 211 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

