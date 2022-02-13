ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $9.17 million and $1.15 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.67 or 0.00254240 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

