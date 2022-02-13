Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $56.48. 1,271,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,927. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 97.38, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $85,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,565 shares of company stock worth $15,137,751. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

