Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €150.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($189.66) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €174.60 ($200.69) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($218.39) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($188.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €165.04 ($189.70).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €157.70 ($181.26) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €130.10 ($149.54) and a 1-year high of €163.35 ($187.76). The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion and a PE ratio of 25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of €149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €146.68.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

