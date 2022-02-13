Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.69% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $176,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after purchasing an additional 669,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after acquiring an additional 497,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after acquiring an additional 261,643 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,504,000 after acquiring an additional 171,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,440,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.13 and a 200 day moving average of $211.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.17 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.