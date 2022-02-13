Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 32,364 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.93% of TransUnion worth $200,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 38,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,208,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,751,000 after acquiring an additional 438,549 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,129,000 after acquiring an additional 802,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 49,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

TRU stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.