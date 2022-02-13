Royal Bank of Canada Sells 124,358 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.32% of Kimberly-Clark worth $142,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB opened at $132.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.21 and its 200 day moving average is $136.17.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

