Royal Bank of Canada Sells 374,035 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 374,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Southern worth $177,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after acquiring an additional 194,848 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after acquiring an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,410 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,818. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

