Rune (RUNE) Market Cap Tops $1.52 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $3,139.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can currently be bought for $112.55 or 0.00267947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00044220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.39 or 0.06769005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.75 or 1.00089894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00046840 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00048924 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.