SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $258,982.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,353.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.00788682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00220812 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022844 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

