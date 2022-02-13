SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.94 million and approximately $2,990.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,084.94 or 0.99875499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00062192 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.00242859 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00150031 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.00295415 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005411 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001297 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001446 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.