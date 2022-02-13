SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $64,350.18 and approximately $121.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00028710 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,225,425 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

