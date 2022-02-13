salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after buying an additional 34,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.74.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $207.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.64. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,421 shares of company stock worth $40,659,957 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

