SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,300 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the January 15th total of 888,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:SD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 632,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,222. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.92. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $5,927,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7,543.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 520,500 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,168,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 257.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 300,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 273,915 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

