Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
In related news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco bought 14,184,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE SC opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.75%.
About Santander Consumer USA
Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
