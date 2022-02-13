Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco bought 14,184,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,793,000 after acquiring an additional 360,693 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,597,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,335,000 after purchasing an additional 523,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,777,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,108,000 after purchasing an additional 718,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 429,842 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SC opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

