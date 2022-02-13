Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.937-$0.937 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.48 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPHY opened at $11.35 on Friday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

