Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $497.10

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 497.10 ($6.72) and traded as low as GBX 484 ($6.54). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 496 ($6.71), with a volume of 397,418 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £539.77 million and a P/E ratio of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 497.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 498.67.
Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile (LON:ATR)
