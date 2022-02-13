Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $497.10

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 497.10 ($6.72) and traded as low as GBX 484 ($6.54). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 496 ($6.71), with a volume of 397,418 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £539.77 million and a P/E ratio of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 497.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 498.67.

Get Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. alerts:

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.