Schroder Investment Management Group Has $193,000 Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDP. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 10.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 321,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

BLDP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

