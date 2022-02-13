Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 74,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $5,439,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 105.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Z opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

