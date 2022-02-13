Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $94,000 in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,829 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,547 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 549,403 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 234.3% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 329,091 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 230,653 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,403 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $22.53 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $30.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

