Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $658.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

