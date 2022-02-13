Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 624 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $628.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $782.30.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

