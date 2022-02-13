Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $15.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

STNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of STNG stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $909.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.