Scotiabank Lowers Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at $99,675,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $84,720,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

