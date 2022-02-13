ScPrime (SCP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $36,178.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $46.24 million and $36,178.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,794,668 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

