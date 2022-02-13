SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Short Interest Down 76.4% in January

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the January 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SCVX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,752. SCVX has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SCVX in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SCVX by 116.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of SCVX by 5.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 661,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of SCVX by 1,335.2% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 316,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 293,990 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCVX in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

