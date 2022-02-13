Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.36.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average is $158.08. Seagen has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.