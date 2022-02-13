SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SPNE. TheStreet cut shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SeaSpine by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after buying an additional 562,268 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the third quarter worth about $4,874,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 43.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after buying an additional 475,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SeaSpine by 37.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after buying an additional 293,649 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $12.07 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $439.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.