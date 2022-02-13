Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 406 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 409 ($5.53). Approximately 144,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 475,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.54).

The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 20.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 416.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 408.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

