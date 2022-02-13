SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGRO. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEGRO to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,310 ($17.71) to GBX 1,450 ($19.61) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.89) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.89) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.73) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,367.91 ($18.50).

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 1,246.50 ($16.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,345.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,300.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 869.80 ($11.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,508 ($20.39).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

