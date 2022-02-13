SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for SelectQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SelectQuote by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 232.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 196.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 358.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 44,787 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

