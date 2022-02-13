Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post $189.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.90 million. Semtech posted sales of $164.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $739.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $740.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $813.36 million, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Semtech stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 366,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.51. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

In related news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,959. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Semtech by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.