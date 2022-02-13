Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,109,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 12,323,440 shares.The stock last traded at $2.97 and had previously closed at $3.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.
The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.44.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.
Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
