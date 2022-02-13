Senseonics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 112,508 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 515% compared to the average volume of 18,294 call options.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth $272,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Senseonics by 92.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 365.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Senseonics by 627.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 966,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENS opened at $2.42 on Friday. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.