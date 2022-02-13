Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SXT opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.75. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 49.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

