Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) versus Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Head to Head Survey

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) and Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Senstar Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Senstar Technologies and Alpine 4, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senstar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Senstar Technologies and Alpine 4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senstar Technologies 16.24% -1.07% -0.73% Alpine 4 -18.48% -33.18% -14.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Senstar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Senstar Technologies and Alpine 4’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senstar Technologies $81.27 million 0.69 $360,000.00 $0.39 6.23 Alpine 4 $33.45 million 7.56 -$5.63 million N/A N/A

Senstar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine 4.

Summary

Senstar Technologies beats Alpine 4 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts. The Turnkey Projects segment includes installation of comprehensive turnkey solutions for which revenues are generated from long term fixed price contracts. The Video & Cyber Security segment sells of integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications complemented by cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks. The company was founded on March 27, 1984 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions. The APF segment sells American made fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers. The Morris and Deluxe segments designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, and water furnaces. The Excel segment includes expertise in repairs, service, maintenance, turn arounds, down days planned or unplanned with quick and responsive teams for most any items required by the customer needs and demands. The company was founded by Kent B. Wilson, Jeffrey Hail, Ian Kantrowitz, and Shannon Rigney on April 22, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.