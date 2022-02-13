Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sequans Communications in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,518 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth $3,650,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $3,352,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

