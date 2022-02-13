ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) & Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Head to Head Review

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

65.4% of ServiceSource International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ServiceSource International and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International -9.94% -9.66% -4.69% Resources Connection 7.18% 16.33% 10.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ServiceSource International and Resources Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International $194.60 million 0.57 -$18.54 million ($0.19) -6.00 Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.85 $25.23 million $1.53 10.81

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than ServiceSource International. ServiceSource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ServiceSource International and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.96%. Given Resources Connection’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than ServiceSource International.

Volatility & Risk

ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Resources Connection beats ServiceSource International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A. Smerklo in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.