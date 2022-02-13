Shadows Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Shadows has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $76,753.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00037412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00105473 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.