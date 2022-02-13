Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 101.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,479.61.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $854.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,377.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $780.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.