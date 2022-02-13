Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Increases By 500.0%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.85. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

