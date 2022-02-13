Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expands By 115.3%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 115.3% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADDYY stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average is $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. adidas has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADDYY. Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($344.83) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the second quarter worth $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in adidas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in adidas by 34.1% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

