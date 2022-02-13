Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Decreases By 73.5%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,548,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Alpha Lithium stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Alpha Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.78.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
