Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Decreases By 73.5%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,548,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Alpha Lithium stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Alpha Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

