Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Grows By 2,250.0%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 2,250.0% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of AHOTF stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHOTF. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

